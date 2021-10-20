Jesse Dale Atkinson
VICTORIA — Jesse Dale Atkinson, age 93, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10AM at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.