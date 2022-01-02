Jesse George Hernandez
VICTORIA — Jesse George Hernandez, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for his visitation on Friday, January 7th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:15 PM with mass immediately after. Burial will be held after Mass at Resurrection Cemetery.
