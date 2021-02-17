Jesse Zapata Munoz
VICTORIA — Jesse Zapata Munoz passed away Feb. 4, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 6- 8 pm with rosary at 7 pm at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Tivoli with burial at Tivoli Spanish Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
