Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez, Jr.
VICTORIA — Jesus Sanchez, Jr., 70, “Jesse”, passed away, Sun., August 8th. Visitation, Fri., August 20th, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, in Victoria. Saturday, August 21st, gather at 9:00AM, procession at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home to Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
