Joe Reyes Garza
PORT LAVACA — Joe Reyes Garza, 80, of Port Lavaca, passed away on November 12, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24th at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Arturo Hernandez officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
