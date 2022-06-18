Joe Richard Nance
VICTORIA — Joe Richard Nance, age 89, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 9-11am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
