John Dylan Licerio
VICTORIA — John Dylan Licerio “Fetty” 25, of Victoria, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Baytown.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, Texas 77901.
