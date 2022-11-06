Joseph Gerlich
HALLETTSVILLE — Joseph Gerlich, 83, passed away November 1, 2022. Rosary recited 4 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at Koerth Catholic Church with burial at St. John Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
