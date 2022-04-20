Shirley Ready
Joseph Peyton
Wyatt, Jr.
VICTORIA — Joseph Peyton Wyatt Jr., 80, died peacefully on April 4th after having spent the afternoon with his family at his bedside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

