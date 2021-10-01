Josephine G. Saldaña
CUERO — Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 1, 2021, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
Online Poll
Are you a Kanye West fan?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.