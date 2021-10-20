Josephine Green
VICTORIA — Josephine Green of Victoria, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the age of 86.
A visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Community Baptist Church on Saturday October 23, 2021. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens.
