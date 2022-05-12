Joshua Colton Allison
VICTORIA — Visitation will be Wed. May 11, 2022, 5 - 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thurs. May 12, 2022, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Westhoff. Donations are being accepted to defray expenses. You may sign the guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- I’m still angry (8)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (6)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- Just don't embarass me (2)
- At least 70 immigrants found in back of tractor-trailer in Jackson County (2)
- 2022 Victoria Bach Festival Giveaway (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Sandra L. Flores (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Syndicated column: The GOP’s anti-abortion crusade is not pro-family at all (1)
- 2 Victoria residents remain hospitalized following Thursday collision with ambulance (1)
- William Arrington Kalich (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- Edgar Morris Hoffmann (1)
Online Poll
Do you have an EMT in your family?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.