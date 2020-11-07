Joyce Thormahlen
VICTORIA — Barbara Joyce Thormahlen, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside service are Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Memory Garden Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (41)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
Online Poll
Do you listen to podcasts?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.