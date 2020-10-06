Joyce Tvrdik Hajovsky
LOUISE - Joyce Tvrdik Hajovsky,86, died Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Sept 13, 1934 in Louise to the late Frank and Carmine Starr Tvrdik. Visitation will be 8 am Tuesday Oct 6, 2020 at St. Procopius Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery. www.triskafuneralhome.com.
