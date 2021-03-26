Juan “Johnny” Alegria
VICTORIA — Johnny Alegria, 69 a lifelong resident of Victoria, passed away, Monday, March 22, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, March 29th, 6pm to 8pm with rosary prayed at 7pm at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria. Mass will be Tues. 3/30 at 2pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
