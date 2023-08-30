Judith “Judy” Ann
Fielding
VICTORIA — Judith “Judy” Ann Fielding, 78, of Victoria, passed away August 25, 2023. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 2-3 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at 3 pm. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
