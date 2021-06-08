Judy Elaine Wright
HALLETTSVILLE — July Elaine Wright, 75; Graveside Funeral Service: 1 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Speaks Cemetery, Speaks, Texas. Visitation: 11 am to 12 noon, Wednesday, at Kubena Funeral Home. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): donations to the charity of your choice. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
