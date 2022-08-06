Julian O. Zarate
ORANGE — Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, immediately followed by rosary at 6 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, with interment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
