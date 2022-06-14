DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
PONTON, KENNETH NEIL, 40, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SALAZAR, FRANCIS H., 72, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
VILLALOBOS, REYNALDO, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
CRAWFORD, JOSEPH, 50, of Cuero, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GONZALES COUNTY
CECIL, TANYA, 43, of Gonzales, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
ELSEWHERE
RASKA, LILA, 87, of Mesquite, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
