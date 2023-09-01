Karen Steger Helms
SEADRIFT — Karen Steger Helms, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5-7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift at 10am, with burial following at Seadrift Cemetery. www.richardsoncolonial.com.
