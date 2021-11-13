Kathleen “Kathy”
Beyer-Hare
VICTORIA — Kathleen Beyer-Hare, 69, lovingly known as “Kathy” or “Kat”, passed peacefully from this earth, Friday, November 5th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, November 13th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Thoughts and memories online www.gracefuneralhome.net
