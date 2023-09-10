Keith Junot
EL CAMPO — Keith Alan Junot, 64, of El Campo, passed away September 6, 2023. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 11 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 12 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. www.triskafuneralhome.com
