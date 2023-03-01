Kenneth Townsend
EL CAMPO — Kenneth Harold Townsend, 80, of El Campo, passed away February 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Grace Point Community Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- San Antonio Cole ends Edna's run in regional quarterfinals
- Jeep smashes into, damages Victoria building
- East boys prevail over West, stay in playoff hunt
- Victoria man arrested on seven charges
- Crossroads businessman known for philanthropy, support for Bluebonnet Youth Ranch dies
- Updated: Champion carcass steer brings $24K, reserve champion $20K at auction
- Crime stoppers seeking woman with warrants for manufacturing, delivery of drugs
- Livestock markets for Feb. 22, 2023
- East claims win over Corpus Christi Moody
- East players, coach named to all-district team
Commented
- Juan P. Rosales (1)
- Sisto Abel Silvas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.