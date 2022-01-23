Kenneth Wayne Langston
VICTORIA — Kenneth Wayne Langston, age 72 of Victoria passed away January 15, 2022. Visitation will begin January 24, 2022 from 5 - 8pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Graveside Service January 25, 2022 at 2pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
