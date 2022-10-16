Cremation services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Kevin Allen Culpepper
VICTORIA — Kevin A. Culpepper, 48, passed away October 11, 2022. A memorial services will be held at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Cremation services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in head on collision near Yoakum, one in stable but critical condition
- Blotter: 2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
- New food bank location in Victoria has more space, resources
- Victoria woman arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a minor in her car
- Marriage licensesy
- Katherine Compton:
- Yoakum man dies in early morning crash near Wharton
- West bounces back with ease against Corpus Christi Ray
- Edna routs county rival Industial
- Authorities apprehend, ID fatal Victoria shooting suspects
Commented
- Bevis Michael Warner (2)
- Andrew Thomas (1)
- Ruth Eva Bone (1)
Online Poll
Have you studied a form of martial arts?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.