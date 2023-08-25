Kristin Nicole Russell
YORKTOWN — Kristin Nicole Russell, 44, of Yorktown passed away Mon. Aug. 21, 2023. Visitation will be 9-10:30 am Sat. Aug. 26, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. Funeral Service to begin at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Edwards Family Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900 .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.