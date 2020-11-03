Ladislada Casarez
Duran Garcia
EDINBURG - Ladislada Casarez Duran Garcia, 89, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Services to be held at Colonial Funeral Home with visitation at 11:30 am to 12:30 pm followed by funeral service at 12:30 pm officiated by Pastor Ricky Garcia, burial at Resurrection Cemetery. See colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com for full obituary.
