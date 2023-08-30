Lela Koenig
EL CAMPO — Lela Jane Koenig, 88, of El Campo, passed away on August 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 at Christ Lutheran Church in El Campo. Funeral services begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park. www.triskafuneralhome.com.
