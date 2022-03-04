Leonard Spree
HOUSTON — Leonard Spree, Houston, formerly of Edna, Passed away March 2, 2022. Services will be Saturday March 5, 2022,with visitation from 1~2 and services at 2:00pm at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna, interment will be in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Family suggest memorials be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152
