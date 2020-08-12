LESLIE G BELL

Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria man sentenced to prison for attempted kidnapping of sixth-grade Patti Welder student
- Blotter: 3 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug, gun bust
- 11 more deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses reported in Crossroads
- Pickup truck flips after SUV veers into wrong lane
- Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99
- Teachers prepare for back-to-school
- Blotter: Victoria police arrest Amarillo fugitive wanted on murder charge
- Bulldogs ready to become contenders again
- DeWitt County inmates take active role in COVID-19 precautions
- Do I need a negative COVID-19 test to return to work?
Commented
- 'Buckle up Butter Cup' (11)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- Letter: Removing insensitive monuments is an opportunity toward healing (6)
- VISD board discuss tax rates, employee salaries (5)
- Letter: Local leaders should courageously say no to the removal of the statue (7)
- Letter: Teach history, do not glorify it (4)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: President Trump's attempt to rock the vote sends a shudder through the political world (3)
- Letter: A couple of crazy ideas (3)
- It's senator Kamala Harris (3)
- Driver airlifted to hospital after swerving to avoid cow in road near Yoakum (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.