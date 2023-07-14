Leslie Jimmie Brown
PORT LAVACA — Leslie Jimmie Brown passed away on July 10, 2023 in Port Lavaca, TX. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 6-8PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, with interment following at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas.

