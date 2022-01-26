Librado G. Soto
VICTORIA — Librado G. Soto “ Mr. Lee”, age 81 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born February 28, 1940, to the late Dolores and Francisca Guerra Soto in Gillett, Texas. He is survived by his wife Lidia Ovalle; daughters, Anna Rios (Jimmy), Leanne Rucker (Ray), and Krystal Garcia (Nathan).; son, Lee Sotot Jr. Under the direction and care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral.
