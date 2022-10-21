Linda Zuniga
VICTORIA — Linda Zuniga, 56 of Victoria passed away on October 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 21 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway from 6-9pm and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, October 22 at 9 AM. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net
