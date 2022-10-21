Lois Belle Dennis
EDNA — Lois Belle Dennis, 89, of Edna passed away on October 15, 2022. Visitation will be held 10 am - 1 pm, Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Robison Street Church of Christ in Edna, TX with funeral services to begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
