Loretta Ann Nunez
VICTORIA — Loretta Ann Nunez, 47, passed away Thursday, August 25th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Sunday, September 11th, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service will begin immediately after visitation at 12:00PM and interment will immediately follow Service at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington.
