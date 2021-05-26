Loretta Capistran
REFUGIO — Loretta Capistran, 53, passed away May 23, 2021. She was born June 7, 1968 in Refugio, Tx. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 Moore Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
