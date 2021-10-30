Lorraine Cranek
EL CAMPO — Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2-5PM at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:30AM at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass following at 10AM. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember (13)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- Unvaccinated police officers putting selves, public in danger (6)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- 3 die in Bloomington train accident (2)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (2)
- 12 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads (2)
- City of Victoria wants to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Here's everything you need to know. (2)
- Letter: VISD focus on preservation vs. replacement (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Stephen Kelly Kintner (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Letter: Visit school campuses and get informed before casting your vote (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Fall Spirit: Spooky Fortunes (1)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 26 (1)
- Rebecca Hough (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Guest column: Part two: Remembering yesterday in Port Lavaca, Calhoun County (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
- Shiner nun who threw out first pitch during ALCS picks Astros in 7 (1)
- More people need to vote (1)
Online Poll
Who do you think will win the World Series?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.