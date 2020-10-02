Loudin Michael Garcia
VICTORIA — Loudin Michael Garcia, 10 months, passed away on September 24, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary at 6 PM. Funeral Mass is Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
