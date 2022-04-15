Louis Buzek
EL CAMPO — Louis Joseph Buzek, 68, of El Campo, passed away April 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 18 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. www.triskafuneralhome.com
