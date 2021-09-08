Lupe Garza
VICTORIA — Lupe Garza passed away August 21, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 6 - 8 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Grace Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 9 am Friday, September 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
