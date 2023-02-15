Lydia Garcia
VICTORIA — Lydia Valenzuela Garcia, age 86 of Victoria passed away on February 10, 2023 .
Visitation will begin February 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 12:00 pm. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:15 pm, Mass to begin at 1:00 pm with a burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Under the care of Angel Lucys Funeral Home 361-575-3212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Marshal Knight (1)
- Mike Bernal Sr. (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.