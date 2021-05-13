Mabel June Gaines
VICTORIA — Mable June Gaines, 94 of Victoria, passed from this life, May 10th. Family and Friends will gather at First Assembly of God, 501 2nd Street in Seadrift, Saturday, May 15th from 10am-11am with service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 3 file for mayoral July special election (11)
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (8)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (3)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- To my conservative friends (2)
- Goliad County meeting about illegal immigration attracts hundreds (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- Playoff softball pairings (1)
- Have you ever been to a special event at The Texas Zoo? (1)
Online Poll
Do you think the city needs more parks?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.