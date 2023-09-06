Mae Evelyn Robinson
GOLIAD — Mae Evelyn Robinson, 76, of Goliad went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Visitation will be 8:30 to 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 9, 2023, with a 10:00 AM Service at Minnehulla Baptist Church, 3572 HWY US 59 N, Goliad, Texas 77963, with Rev. Ira Antoine officiating. Burial will follow at Sapenter Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net
