Manuel Caballero III
VICTORIA — Manuel Caballero III, 48, of Victoria passed away on Wednesday September 1, 2021. A visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria on Wednesday, September 8th from 4pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7pm. On Thursday, September 9th a continued visitation will begin at 8:45am followed by a 10am burial service.
