Manuela E. Bustamante
EL CAMPO — Manuela Bustamante, 78, passed away Oct 15, 2022. Visitation will begin at 5 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Wheeler Funeral Home with rosary beginning at 6 pm. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home.
