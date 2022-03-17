DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
HERNANDEZ, ADRIANA LUERA, 76, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
DEWITT COUNTY
ARRELL, VICKIE, 60, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
WIMBERLY, WILLIAM, 71, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
JALUFKA, WAYNE, 75, of Houston, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
