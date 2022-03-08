DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
HILL, CAROLYN, 76, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
RAMIREZ, MARY HELEN, 81, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SIMMS, JESSE, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2022. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
WALTERS, MITCHELL, 66, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DEWITT COUNTY
HUGHES, MELBA, 96, of Yorktown, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MCELROY, ROSEMARY, 82, of Cuero, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LAVACA COUNTY
CHUMCHAL, MILTON, 89, of Shiner, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
