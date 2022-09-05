Maria Garza Gonzalez
VICTORIA — Maria Garza Gonzalez, 88, passed away Thurs., Sept. 1st, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 6th, from 6PM to 8PM and Rosary will be at 7PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 13316 TX-185 in Bloomington. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Sept. 7th, 2022, at 10AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with interment immediately after at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington.
