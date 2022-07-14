Maria Louisa Flores
VICTORIA — Maria Louisa Flores, age 86 of Victoria passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born March 3, 1936, in Victoria to the late Jose Garza and Adela Cardenas Garza. Visitation will begin Friday, July 15, 2022, at 9am with a Rosary to be recited at 10am followed by a Funeral Service at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
