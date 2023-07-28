Gladys Azalene Hilbrich
PORT LAVACA — Marisela Arevalo, 64, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, July 23rd, 2023. Family and friends will gather for Visitation, Saturday, July 29th, from 11:00AM to 12:15PM and for the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 12:15PM and Service at 1:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.

